The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million.

SKIN traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $12.84. 16,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,851. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.29.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

