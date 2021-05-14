The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,521,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

