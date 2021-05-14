The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 915,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.75 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $236.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

