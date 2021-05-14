The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Equities analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.32 million and the highest is $15.85 million. The ExOne posted sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $71.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.93 million to $74.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.27 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $393.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.