The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

