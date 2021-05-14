The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,852 ($102.59) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market cap of £103.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,432.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,554.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

