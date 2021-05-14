The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.10 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.27 ($7.37) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.