The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €49.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWNI. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €42.44 ($49.93) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

