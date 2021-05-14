The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €114.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €139.17 ($163.73).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU opened at €127.88 ($150.45) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €132.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.71.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.