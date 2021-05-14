The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $192.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

