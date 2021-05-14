The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

