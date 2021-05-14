The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,262 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

