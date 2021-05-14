The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s share price was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 148,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.94 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

