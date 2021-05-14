The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

LOVE opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -565.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

