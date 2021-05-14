The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 402,713 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $90,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $34.85 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

