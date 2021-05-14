The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $81.35 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont worth $81,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

