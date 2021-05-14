The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $71,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $112.17 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

