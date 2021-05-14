The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 114,127 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $61,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

