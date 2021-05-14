The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,183 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,287 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $64,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

