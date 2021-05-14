The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Marcus in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $608.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

In other news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

