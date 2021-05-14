The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $37.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $92,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

