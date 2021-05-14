The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of The Mosaic worth $38,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $37.40.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

