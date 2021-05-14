The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry so far in the year. The company has long been struggling with declining print readership and advertising revenues. Readers’ inclination toward digital content has made the newspaper industry’s print-advertising model increasingly redundant. During first-quarter 2021, total advertising revenues slid 8.5%, while print advertising revenues fell 32%. Nonetheless, digital advertising revenues were impressive on higher direct-sold advertising, including traditional display and podcasts. Management projects digital advertising revenues for the second quarter to increase about 70-75%. The company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet appear encouraging.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

