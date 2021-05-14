The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

STKS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

STKS opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

