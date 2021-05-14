The Progressive Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

