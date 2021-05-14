The Sage Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.05 (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SGE stock opened at GBX 643.20 ($8.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 633.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 607.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.31).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

