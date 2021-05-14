The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $242.64, but opened at $228.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,686 shares of company stock worth $861,804 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

