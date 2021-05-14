The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $176.06 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

