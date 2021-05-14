The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

