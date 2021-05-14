The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 2.3%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.89. 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

SMUUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.