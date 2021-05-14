The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.780 EPS.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.11. 3,852,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

