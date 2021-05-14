The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $620.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $880.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $751.52.

TTD stock opened at $493.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $678.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.18. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $110,507,234. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 172.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

