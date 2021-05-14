The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,693,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.03.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

