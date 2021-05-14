The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $23.75. The Wendy’s shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 170,227 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

