THEKEY Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $2.38 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009393 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 163.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000900 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

