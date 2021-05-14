TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) General Counsel Sells $22,455.68 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) General Counsel Marlan D. Walker sold 21,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $22,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

