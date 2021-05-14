ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%.

THMO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

