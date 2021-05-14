TheStreet Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to C+

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

