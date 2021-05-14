Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.22 billion.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

