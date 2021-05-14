thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.50% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

Shares of TKA opened at €9.63 ($11.33) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.02.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

