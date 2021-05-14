TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. 4,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,420,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $652.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

