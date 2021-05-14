TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $152.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $110.07. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.