TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

