Toews Corp ADV Acquires 40,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned approximately 1.92% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHYB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $876,000.

GHYB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 16,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,012. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

