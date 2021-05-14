Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 5,200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,319. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

