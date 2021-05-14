Toews Corp ADV Buys 139,999 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 254.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,999 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

