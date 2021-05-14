Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 14,800 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. 80,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.