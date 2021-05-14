Toews Corp ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. 103,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

