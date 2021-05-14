Toews Corp ADV Invests $936,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $147.49. 21,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,839. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

