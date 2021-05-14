Toews Corp ADV Invests $944,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.60. 18,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

